National Museum of African American Music Announces Retirement of CEO Dion Brown

Nashville, TN – The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) announced today that Dion Brown, the museum’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will retire from his role effective year end 2024. Brown has served as the transformative leader of NMAAM replacing the past CEO, Henry Beecher Hicks III, guiding the organization through leadership transition, financial good standing, and helping establish the museum as a cultural and educational cornerstone in Nashville and beyond.

Under Brown’s leadership, NMAAM has achieved remarkable growth, creating a vibrant and inclusive space that celebrates the impact of African American music on global culture. His commitment to preserving and amplifying African American musical legacies has garnered national and international recognition, positioning the museum as one of the premier institutions of its kind.

“Serving as the CEO of the National Museum of African American Music has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Brown. “It has been a privilege to work alongside so many talented individuals dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history and contributions of African American artists and musicians. I am proud of all we have accomplished together, and I leave knowing that the museum is well-positioned to continue its important work for generations to come.”

During his tenure, Brown was instrumental in expanding the museum’s educational programs, developing strategic partnerships with music industry leaders, and enhancing the visitor experience through innovative exhibits and performances. He also played a pivotal role in raising the museum’s profile within the broader arts and cultural landscape.

“Dion’s leadership has been nothing short of transformative,” said Stacey Koju, Chair of the Board of Trustees at NMAAM. “His dedication, passion, and vision have made NMAAM a cultural institution that resonates with people of all backgrounds. His efforts to ensure the museum serves as a place of education, celebration, and inspiration have laid a strong foundation for the future.”

As NMAAM looks ahead, the Board of Trustees has created a special leadership team of board members and key staff to lead the museum during this time. We will work closely with leadership to identify a successor who will continue Brown’s legacy and carry forward the museum’s mission of honoring the central role that African Americans have played in the history and evolution of music across U.S. Learn more at nmaam.org.