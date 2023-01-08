Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–There’s no better place to honor Nashville native and legend, Dr. Bobby Jones, then the place where legends live forever, the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM).

The museum is unveiling the exhibit: “Living Legends: Dr. Bobby Jones” for an invite only event on Sunday, January 15, 2023. The exhibit opens to the public on Tuesday, January 17th -Saturday, April 15, 2023. Museum goers will experience four fascinating displays that commemorates his educational career, his historic Sunday Gospel show on Black Entertainment Television (BET), and countless honors/awards received throughout his four amazing (4) decades of his entertainment career.

The exhibit will include a monumental video testimonial from BET Founder, Robert Johnson.

Learn more at www.nmaam.org.

ABOUT DR. BOBBY JONES

Grammy-award winning Gospel singer Dr. Bobby Jones comes from a poor rural background. He worked unyieldingly to bring his love for gospel music to the world. He’s described as a simple country boy that loves the Lord, his family, friends, fans, and supporters. One that has a tremendous love for gospel music, television, radio and stage. One that has sought to unite a part of this world in peace and love and will always do whatever he can to contribute to the betterment of humanity.

ABOUT NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC

NMAAM is the only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the many music genres created, influenced, and inspired by African Americans. The museum’s expertly curated collections share the story of the American soundtrack by integrating history and interactive technology to bring the musical heroes of the past into the present. The National Museum of African American Music is the premier global destination for music lovers of all generations and inspires, educates, and transforms your appreciation of American music. NMAAM’s mission is to educate the world, preserve the legacy, and celebrate the central role African Americans play in creating the American soundtrack. NMAAM was born out of a proposal from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce in 2002, as a way to celebrate and preserve African Americans’ influence on music and provide residents and visitors with diverse cultural offerings. The National Museum of African American Music broke ground in early 2017 and officially opened in 2021. Since its opening, NMAAM has welcomed guests from across the U.S. and is one of Music City’s top must-see tourist destinations.