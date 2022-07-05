NASHVILLE, Tenn. – With fuel prices soaring nationwide, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is experiencing record-breaking fuel-market costs. Due to the increase in natural gas prices, customers’ July bills will have a higher Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) charge.

Nashville Electric Service (NES) is anticipating an approximate 10% increase from June to July in the fuel cost adjustment charge for both residential and commercial customers. This is a passed-through monthly charge from power generator, TVA. European countries are also turning to the United States and other countries to reduce/eliminate their reliance on Russia’s natural gas. This in turn decreases the natural gas supply in the United States, driving up the price. In addition, due to the record temperatures during June and the heat wave that is currently forecasted to extend into July, customers are likely to use more energy than normal.

TVA has some of the lowest electric rates in the nation, and it monitors and plans for changing market conditions such as a fuel charge increases. It has eliminated over $800 million in costs to keep rates flat for customers over the past 10 years.

“NES is dedicated to helping customers keep their lights on despite the fuel cost adjustment charge rate increase,” said Teresa Broyles-Aplin, NES President and CEO. “We understand rises in cost are never ideal, which is why we have programs like Home Uplift and Project Help. Information on these programs and more are available on NESHelps.com. If any customers find themselves struggling to pay their bill, please call NES Customer Relations at (615) 736-6900.”

The cost of power bills is primarily based on the amount of power a customer uses. Customers are encouraged to make slight changes to their thermostats and home environments during the summer, when people are using more electricity to cool their homes.

There are several ways customers can take simple actions around the home to reduce their use:

Turn up your thermostat to 78 degrees but even just one or two degrees higher is a step in the right direction. Also, keep your windows covered on the sunny side of the house.

During the hot parts of the day (generally 2 –6 p.m.), avoid using the oven. If you’re making food, use the microwave instead.

Avoid using the clothes dryer and dishwasher whenever possible. These appliances tend to heat up your home. Handwashing and line drying take a little more time but can pay off during times like these.

Always remember to turn a fan off when you leave the room. Fans cool people, not rooms.

NESHelps.com and NES Customer Relations (615-736-6900) can provide more information on available assistance. For in-person service, customers may visit the NES lobby at 1214 Church Street, Monday -Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Customers can also pay their bill at Enbright Credit Union branch offices in Donelson at 2340 Jackson Downs Blvd., or in Hendersonville at 270 Indian Lake Blvd. Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

About NES

Nashville Electric Service (NES) is the 11th largest public electric utility in the nation, distributing energy to 420,000 customers in Middle Tennessee. For more information, visit nespower.com or nespowernews.com.