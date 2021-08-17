Netflix’s Murder Documentary “A Big Little Murder” Streaming Restrained In India

GURUGRAM, India — The Delhi High Court has restrained streaming a documentary titled “A Big Little Murder” or any of its abridged versions by Netflix and other platforms.

The documentary is based on a high-profile killing of a seven-year-old boy at a school in Gurugram, in the National Capital Region southwest of New Delhi.

The boy was found with injuries on the neck outside a washroom at the school on Sept. 8, 2017. He later succumbed to his wounds. A bus conductor was initially charged for the murder but was found innocent later. The case is still on, and an unnamed 16-year-old from the same school is being probed.

The school’s trust had approached the Delhi High Court against the streaming of the documentary.

Justice Jayant Nath on Aug. 12 directed the defendants Netflix and others to restrain from broadcasting or to stream the documentary and directed that the broadcasting can be done, only if all scenes wherein references to the plaintiff’s school, use of the name of plaintiff’s school, and visuals of the plaintiff’s school building are removed.

“The defendants are restrained from streaming, broadcasting, telecasting, etc., the documentary titled “A Big Little Murder” or any of its abridged versions,” Justice Nath said.

“I may clarify that the defendants may stream the said documentary after deleting all references to the plaintiff school in question and deleting the portion where the building of the school is depicted.”

The plaintiff trust was represented by senior advocate Rajeev Virmani, Sandeep Kapur, Karanjawala and Co., and advocate Meghna Mishra.

The said documentary was released on Netflix on Aug. 6, 2021, according to the plea.

It was contended by Virmani and Kapur that the documentary used the name of the plaintiff’s school and the visuals of the plaintiff’s school building.

It was done in complete violation of another court order dated Jan. 8, 2018, wherein the court had directed, inter-alia, to protect and safeguard the privacy and reputation of the parties.

The order also directed that the real name of the victim, accused, and school not be used, and imaginary names should be given to the parties. The school is to be referred to as ‘Vidyalaya,’ in accordance with the order.

The petitioners argued that in another case pertaining to the release of a book on the same trial, the High Court stayed the release of a book as it contained references and used the name of the plaintiff’s school, as per a Jan. 22 order.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Amrita Das and Krishna Kakani