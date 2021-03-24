Network for Sustainable Solutions Announces Paid Summer Intern Opportunity

Summer Intern (PAID)

Network for Sustainable Solutions

Job Summary

Network for Sustainable Solutions (NSS) is a Nonprofit Startup working to create a mutual aid network centered around sustainability solutions within Middle Tennessee. Since NSS is a startup, many of the public facing functions (e.g. Website) are currently under development. Working with NSS means building organizational infrastructure and programs alongside our passionate team. This is an exciting place to be! The Intern will be responsible for a variety of administrative and operational tasks in support of this mission.

Job Responsibilities

Responsibilities during the internship will include, but not be limited to, the following:

Advancing the organization’s Digital Resource Directory, expanding NSS’s network

Executive Director (ED) and Board of Directors

Directors

such as Grant writing and research

Assist with planning and implementation of fundraising events

Become proficient on all office systems, such as: Google Drive, Squarespace, Community Box,

MemberSpace, Quickbooks, etc.

Qualifications

organizational leadership, nonprofit management, social entrepreneurship, marketing, event planning or other relevant major). An effective communicator in written and oral form

Detail-oriented and the ability to prioritize and meet deadlines

Work ethic that prioritizes proactivity versus reactivity

Passion for sustainability and environmental justice

Well organized, proactive, flexible and dedicated to team work

Technical computer skills, with ingenuity to figure out a function if not previously known

Comfortable working alone on assignments and in collaboration with others

Brings a unique perspective

Previous internship or related experience and/or education a plus

Additional Information

Benefits

$10/Hr with an expectation of 35 Hrs a week, for 8 weeks.

How to Apply



Interested candidates should submit their cover letter (including three personal goals for this internship), resume, and a writing/project sample of their choosing to: . Applications must be submitted by April 6th, 2021. NSS will notify applicants by April 15th, 2021.Interested candidates should submit their cover letter (including three personal goals for this internship), resume, and a writing/project sample of their choosing to: [email protected] netforsustainablesolutions.org

Details