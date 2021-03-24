Network for Sustainable Solutions Announces Paid Summer Intern Opportunity

Summer Intern (PAID)
Network for Sustainable Solutions
Job Summary
Network for Sustainable Solutions (NSS) is a Nonprofit Startup working to create a mutual aid network centered around sustainability solutions within Middle Tennessee. Since NSS is a startup, many of the public facing functions (e.g. Website) are currently under development. Working with NSS means building organizational infrastructure and programs alongside our passionate team. This is an exciting place to be! The Intern will be responsible for a variety of administrative and operational tasks in support of this mission.
Job Responsibilities
Responsibilities during the internship will include, but not be limited to, the following:
- Advancing the organization’s Digital Resource Directory, expanding NSS’s network
- Day-to-day administrative duties, developing organizational process improvement alongside the
Executive Director (ED) and Board of Directors
- Organize and administer social media campaigns as directed by the ED and the Board of
Directors
- Coordination of existing fundraising efforts while exploring new approaches to generate support
such as Grant writing and research
- Assist with donor communications, including preparation of gift acknowledgements
- Assist with planning and implementation of fundraising events
- Become proficient on all office systems, such as: Google Drive, Squarespace, Community Box,
MemberSpace, Quickbooks, etc.
Qualifications
- Completed or working toward a college degree in a related field (e.g., sustainability,
organizational leadership, nonprofit management, social entrepreneurship, marketing, event
planning or other relevant major).
- An effective communicator in written and oral form
- Detail-oriented and the ability to prioritize and meet deadlines
- Work ethic that prioritizes proactivity versus reactivity
- Passion for sustainability and environmental justice
- Well organized, proactive, flexible and dedicated to team work
- Technical computer skills, with ingenuity to figure out a function if not previously known
- Comfortable working alone on assignments and in collaboration with others
- Brings a unique perspective
- Previous internship or related experience and/or education a plus
Additional Information
Benefits
$10/Hr with an expectation of 35 Hrs a week, for 8 weeks.
How to Apply
Applications must be submitted by April 6th, 2021. NSS will notify applicants by April 15th, 2021.
Interested candidates should submit their cover letter (including three personal goals for this internship), resume, and a writing/project sample of their choosing to: [email protected]
Details
- Date Posted: March 16, 2021
- Type: Contract / Temp
- Job Function: Administrative
- Service Area: Environment
- Start Date: 05/24/2021
- Salary Range: Hourly – $10/Hour
- Working Hours: 35 hrs/wk