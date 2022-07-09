Raleigh, Nc— As we enter into the FIRST week of July of 2022, author/activist Kevin Alberto Sabio will be celebrating, not only his TWELVE YEAR publishing anniversary, but will also be celebrating the publication of a NEW literary project!!! Mr. Sabio will be publishing his latest novel “Second Chance Points” (Kindle Direct Publishing, 2022), an Action/Sports Drama novel revolving around the world of women’s basketball; searching for opportunity, redemption, and RESPECT. The story revolves around the life & career of the main character Adwoa (Ah-joe-wah) Carrington, and her trials & tribulations throughout her basketball career; from her youth, to her adulthood in the professional ranks. The novel was released on May 6, 2022, and is now available for purchase. This is his fourteenth book!!!

ALSO….Mr. Sabio has relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina. For those of you located in the Tar Heel State, he looks forward to connecting with you, and growing his fan base & writing career there.

Second Chance Points is now available for purchase in both paperback AND eBook formats. This novel is available in paperback format through distribution channels such as Amazon.com, CreateSpace, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million. It is also available in eBook format through distribution channels such as Kindle, Nook, Scribd, Kobo/Kobo+, Apple Books, internationally through Tolino and Vivlio, and is also available for libraries through OverDrive, Hoopla, Baker & Taylor, Bibliotheca, and internationally to the U.K. and Australia through BorrowBox. Digital ARCs (Advance Reader Copies) are available upon request, for review and interview purposes.

Don’t forget to check out Mr. Sabio’s YouTube channel!!! Watch his Author Book Trailers, and check out his vlog (video blog) series called “The Rough Draft“. We currently have FORTY-SEVEN episodes uploaded. Type his name into the YouTube search engine to find his channel. Please ‘Like’ the videos, COMMENT on the videos, and subscribe to his channel!!! Mr. Sabio also has his videos uploaded to Vimeo as well!!! You can view his videos at www.vimeo.com/AuthorKevinSabio, and leave comments there, as well! The date of August 23rd marked the 2-year anniversary of the production of The Rough Draft!! 🙂

KEVIN ALBERTO SABIO is an author and activist, born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He is the youngest child of Honduran Garifuna immigrant parents. He is the founder and organizer of the Universal Africana Literary Arts Movement. He is currently the author of FOURTEEN books of nonfiction and fiction. He currently resides in Raleigh, NC.

