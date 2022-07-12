BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Satpreet Bajaj had a tough time managing her toddler practice dental hygiene which encouraged her to write “Palace in the Pond” (published by Xlibris), a story that throws light on a unique subject of kid’s oral hygiene.

Kevin and Skylar are on spring break. Skylar mentions her mom talks her into brushing her teeth, which is not her favorite thing to do. While at the park, kids are surprised to find Prince Frog who did not like to brush as well. Readers are invited to come along on a journey with the kids as they hatch the story said by Skylar’s mom come true.

Every parent and child can relate to this subject of oral hygiene. Every family at some point and time has this issue. There are not many children’s books written in a way this book is written and talking specifically about dental hygiene,” Bajaj says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Bajaj answers, “This book will provide a gateway to discuss how oral hygiene is important and not every kid understands the implications of not keeping their teeth clean.”

“Palace in the Pond”

By Satpreet Bajaj

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781669820499

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781669820475

E-Book | 24 pages | ISBN 9781669820482

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Satpreet Bajaj is a corporate woman by profession and writer from heart. A professional with a master’s degree in finance who found love for writing. She loves to write children’s books. This book throws light on a unique subject of kid’s oral hygiene. She had a tough time managing her toddler practice dental hygiene, which encouraged her to write her first book. Bajaj lives in Arkansas with her husband and two kids, loves high intensity workouts, rock climbing and travelling with her family. Visit her website at www.satpreetbajaj.com