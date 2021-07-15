New Juice & Yoga Studio Brings Vitality to North Nashville Food Desert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – InnerG is on a mission to bring a new vibe and vitality to the North Nashville community with a new health and wellness concept off Historic Buchanan St. After transforming her family to a healthier lifestyle through juicing and yoga, owner Nielah Burnett launched their brand – InnerG Juice & Yoga. Located at 1807 9th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208, InnerG will be Nashville’s first innovative juiceria and yoga studio, balanced under one roof.

InnerG has been operating as a juice subscription service since 2017 with loyal customers who stuck. The brick-and-mortar location will offer a wider selection of menu items as well as daily yoga sessions. InnerG offers cold pressed juices that are a fresh handcrafted everyday luxury as well as personalized yoga experiences. Together, juice and yoga are tailored to customers’ needs combining quality and convenience.

InnerG was founded by Nashville transplant and mom-preneur, Nielah Burnett, who envisioned a world where diet and lifestyle related illnesses vanished because all people had equitable access to preventative wellness care. Throughout her own wellness journey, she worked and worried herself sick to the point of losing a child. She transmuted grief and transformed her life through her juice and yoga practice. Nielah founded InnerG to share her passion for self-care so that others can manage their risk for diet and lifestyle related illnesses, while still living their best lives to the fullest.

InnerG is not just a new retailer to the Buchanan St. neighborhood, but will offer free health classes. InnerG will open to the public on July 9 and celebrate with a grand opening event 10am to noon, with giveaways, juice samples and yoga sessions.