New Rescue Package For Covid-hit Firms In Australian State

SYDNEY — Small businesses struggling through Sydney’s lockdown will be eligible for grants and the state’s voucher program will be extended under a rescue package from the New South Wales government.

“Our message today to every business and every person right across New South Wales is that we have got your back,” Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said on June 29.

Announcing the package on Twitter, Perrottet tweeted “Announcement on our support package to help businesses through this period.”

Small businesses where revenue is down 70 percent from their 2019 position will be able to apply to Service New South Wales for an AU$10,000 ($7,520) grant from July 19, with a letter from their accountant.

Smaller grants are available to firms suffering a decline of at least 30 percent.

Independent assurance, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton Australia tweeted “Today New South Wales Treasurer Dominic Perrottet announced a major grants package, between AU$5,000 ($3,760.08) and AU$10,000 ($7,520), for businesses affected by the recent Covid-19 outbreak and ensuing two-week lockdown.”

Although only Greater Sydney is fully locked down, the grants are available state-wide.

Tourism and hospitality operators with a wages bill of up to AU$10 million ($7.51 million) will also be eligible for the grants.

New South Wales residents will also now have until the end of August to spend their four AU$25 ($18.79) Dine and Discover vouchers.

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore tweeted “This is really welcome relief. Emergency AU$5,000 ($3,760.08) and AU$10,000 ($7,520) grants for businesses struggling with rent, wages and stock. An extension of the Dine & Discover program. Additional support for rough sleepers and temporary visa holders.”

The Dine and Discover program was launched by the New South Wales government to encourage the community during the times of Covid. Under the scheme, New South Wales residents over the age of 18 could apply for 4 x AU$25 ($18.79) vouchers, worth AU$100 ($75.16) in total. The program has now been extended to Aug 31, 2021.

They’ll be able to use the vouchers on takeaway food delivered to homes as well, as long as they order straight from the restaurant.

Perrottet urged casuals who’ve had their hours reduced to chase up the support they might be owed from the Commonwealth government.

Service New South Wales tweeted “Dine & Discover New South Wales vouchers have now been extended to 31 August and can be used for takeaway from eligible and registered Dine businesses during the restriction period.”

The New South Wales support package also includes support for some 3500 rough sleepers, who will be given 14 days’ accommodation, similar to a policy put in place last year.

Refugees, asylum seekers and other vulnerable temporary visa holders will be given support as well and payroll and gaming taxes will be deferred from July to August.

(Edited by Vaibhav Pawar and Praveen Pramod Tewari. Map by Urvashi Makwana)