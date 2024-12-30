Christmas revellers descended on Nigeria’s southern port city of Calabar this weekend for its festive carnival dubbed “Africa’s biggest street party”.

Nigerians take to the streets for Calabar Carnival© Emmanuel Adegboye / EPA

The glitzy parade had floats and dancers from many of Nigeria’s different ethnic groups taking part.

Nigerians take to the streets for Calabar Carnival© Olympia De Maismont / AFP

A month of celebrations in December draws many partygoers to Calabar, the capital of Cross River state and home to many Christian communities. The organisers say up to two million people attend, the AFP news agency reports.

Nigerians take to the streets for Calabar Carnival© Olympia De Maismont / AFP

Nigerians take to the streets for Calabar Carnival© Olympia De Maismont / AFP

At least 14 bands have reportedly taken part in performances and competitions this year.

Nigerians take to the streets for Calabar Carnival© Olympia De Maismont / AFP

Most of the carnival goers danced to Afrobeats hits, blaring from giant speakers.

Nigerians take to the streets for Calabar Carnival© Olympia De Maismont / AFP

The carnival is marking two decades since it was started. “We are seeing different designs, different costumes,” attendee Grace Job told AFP. “The energy is so much.”

Nigerians take to the streets for Calabar Carnival© Emmanuel Adegboye / EPA

The carnival draws a wide variety of people to the streets. The troupe pictured below is from the University of Calabar – with costumes printed with the institution’s logo.

Nigerians take to the streets for Calabar Carnival© Olympia De Maismont / AFP

Some of the costumes referenced the city’s links to the Atlantic slave trade. The one below depicts manillas – the brass bracelets introduced as a form of currency by Portuguese traders and used from the 16th to the 19th Centuries.

Nigerians take to the streets for Calabar Carnival© Emmanuel Adegboye / EPA

This woman’s outfit harks back to colonial times and is dressed as a giant British West Africa penny from the reign of UK monarch George VI. Nigeria gained its independence from Britain in 1960.

Nigerians take to the streets for Calabar Carnival© Olympia De Maismont / AFP

Nigerians take to the streets for Calabar Carnival© Olympia De Maismont / AFP

“Everyone is trying to showcase the tradition and the culture,” 25-year-old dancer and civil engineering undergraduate Rejoice Elemi told AFP

Nigerians take to the streets for Calabar Carnival© Emmanuel Adegboye / EPA

At a stadium in Calabar on Friday night Nigerian music stars Runtown and Iyanya performed at a carnival concert. Calas Vegas went on to won the coveted title of best carnival band – for the second year running.

Nigerians take to the streets for Calabar Carnival© Olympia De Maismont / AFP

Cross River State state sees the carnival – now Nigeria’s biggest – as a way to draw visitors not just from across Nigeria – but also those from the diaspora.

Nigerians take to the streets for Calabar Carnival© Olympia De Maismont / AFP