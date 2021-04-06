‘No More Confusing Rules’: Biden Makes All Adults Eligible for COVID Vaccine by April 19

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, referring to April 19. “It means they can join the line that day if they have not already done that beforehand.”

The Biden administration’s vaccination progress comes as the world grapples with a new surge of coronavirus driven by more contagious variants.

Europe is mired in a brutal fourth wave of illness and death, forcing new lockdowns and restrictions. India is also seeing a frightening new surge in cases, while Brazil is enduring by far the darkest days of the pandemic, with 3,000 people a day dying and the dreadful toll rising fast.

The U.S. is the only country in the world to expand vaccine access this quickly, in large part the result of manufacturers being based here.