Non-Genetically-Modified Baby Formula Hits 30,000 U.S. Stores

A plant-based, non-soy, non-genetically modified formula for toddlers, invented in Israel by Else Nutrition, will be distributed in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the United States. That follows a distribution agreement signed with United Natural Foods (UNFI).

“As a strategic partner for growth, UNFI is fundamental,” said Else Nutrition’s CEO-cofounder, Hamutal Yitzhak. “Their deep roots in the natural-food ecosystem, coupled with exceptional relationships with retail accounts of all sizes and types, positions us for exponential reach and accessibility.”

UNFI operates out of 58 distribution centers nationwide and records an annual revenue of $20 billion.

(Photo courtesy of Else Nutrition)

Else Nutrition’s revolutionary alternative to dairy- and soy-based formula won the “2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions” award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Toddler Nutrition was a 2020 bestseller on Amazon, in the New Product within Baby & Toddler Formula Category.

The FDA-approved, kosher-certified formula is organic, made from almonds, tapioca and buckwheat, so it’s gluten-free. It’s sold at Amazon and Thrive Market online and at Sprouts Farmers Market stores in nine U.S. states.

“We will launch a complete nutritional drink for kids ages 3-8 in the beginning of the next quarter, says Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, co-founder and director of Else Nutrition.

A formula meant as a complementary food for babies six months and up is coming next, once regulatory approvals are in place in the United States and Europe, said Yitzhak.

Many Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition and Plum Organics. Others currently work at medical centers and academic institutes, such as Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Children’s Hospital of Colorado, University Hospital Brussels, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children’s Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion-Israel Institute of Technology.

