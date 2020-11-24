Nov. 28th is Small Business Saturday

Nashville, TN — The Tennessee District of the Small Business Administration (SBA) is encouraging shopping at local small businesses on Small Business Saturday. Officials say shopping small on Saturday, Nov. 28, supports America’s dynamic small business owners and provides critical economic backing to businesses nationwide. This year, officials say, small businesses need support more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday allows consumers to make an impact in their neighborhoods by supporting local small businesses. Last year, an estimated 110 million U.S consumers shopped small on Small Business Saturday.

Latanya Channel, TN Director of SBA is spotlighting agency success stories across Tennessee in the next week with media outlets in honor of Small Business Saturday. From bakeries to catering companies, SBA Tennessee continues to cultivate small businesses amid the Covid-19 Pandemic and their clients continue to thrive amid the struggles.

For more information on Small Business Saturday and a list of small businesses in your area visit www.sba.gov/saturday.