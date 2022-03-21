WASHINGTON, D.C. (TN Tribune) – The National Women’s Law Center Action Fund, She Will Rise and Black Women’s Roundtable will rally outside of the Supreme Court to celebrate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Justice nomination on March 21, at 8:00 a.m.

The rally will take place before Judge Jackson’s hearings begin in the Senate and will convene leaders from 20 organizations joining forces to spread joy and signify support for Judge Jackson’s swift confirmation.

This is a pivotal moment for the U.S., with mounting threats against women’s reproductive rights, the disenfranchisement of voters, and anti-LGBTQ legislation.

The nation and its citizens are best served when Justices share the lived experiences as those that make up the country. If confirmed, it will be the first time a Justice will more closely understand what it’s like to be entangled in a criminal justice system that has unfairly treated BIPOC communities.

The need for a fair judicial process is pertinent. The Senate must focus on Judge Jackson’s qualifications, including her decades of experience as a federal judge and public defender, ethical track record, and faithfulness to the law to ensure that the reputation of the Court is not diminished during this process.

NWLC Action Fund, She Will Rise, and Black Women’s Roundtable to host a rally calling on the Senate for a swift confirmation for Judge Jackson. The rally will bring together supporters across 20 organizations, as well as step teams, gospel choirs and HBCU delegations from across the country.

It will begin Monday, March 21, 2022; gathering will start at 8:00 a.m. ET, and the program will run from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET. The rally will be in front of the Supreme Court on First St. NE, between Maryland Ave. and East Capitol.

Organizations will rally to speak in support of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, including leaders from: