MURFREESBORO, TN — On Saturday, June 24th at 10:00AM everyone is invited to join in the unveiling and dedication of a memorial to those enslaved on Oaklands Plantation and other individuals buried in section M of Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, TN in currently unmarked graves. Evergreen Cemetery, Section M.

Evergreen Cemetery was established in 1872 when Dr. James Maney sold 20 acres of his former plantation to the City of Murfreesboro for the establishment of a new public cemetery. It is accepted oral tradition that this land was previously the burial ground for those enslaved by the Maney family. Near the center of the area is a tin obelisk that is believed to be an early memorial for an enslaved person or persons, however the text is no longer legible. The Department of Geosciences at Middle Tennessee State University recently scanned portions of section M and found approximately 18 unmarked graves near the center of section M.

Through a partnership between the African American Heritage Society of Rutherford County Tennessee and Oaklands Mansion, a memorial has been erected. Please join us at 10:00AM to honor the lives of these individuals who have been largely overlooked by history.

Parking inside Evergreen Cemetery is very limited. Please help us ensure the protection of the cemetery infrastructure and grave markers by parking in Middle Tennessee State University’s (MTSU) Bell Street or Highland Avenue surface parking lots. It is a short walk to section M and MTSU will provide a shuttle for those who have limited mobility.

Chairs, and a tent if inclement weather is forecasted, will be provided by Evergreen Cemetery. This event will take place rain or shine. Service animals only please.

This dedication is free and open to the public. You can also find Oaklands Mansion on Facebook and Instagram.

To learn more about this project and to read the Untold Story of the Maney Family Slaves, visit www.oaklandsmansion.org and click on “Slavery” at the top of the page.