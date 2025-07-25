Close Menu
    Advertise With Us
    National

    Obama Responds to Trumps Treason Claims

    April RyanBy No Comments1 Min Read
    U.S. President Barack Obama's official photograph in the Oval Office on 6 December 2012. (Wikimedia Commons Photo by Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
    U.S. President Barack Obama's official photograph in the Oval Office on 6 December 2012. (Wikimedia Commons Photo by Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

    BLACKPRESSUSA NEWSWIRE — Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes.

    Statement from Patrick Rodenbush, Spokesperson for President Obama:

    Advertisement

    Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction. Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes. These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio.

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.