Obituary: Joycelin Marie Blackmun

Williamson Co., TN–Joycelin Marie Blackmun, 65, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Mrs. Blackmun was born on May 7, 1956, to Latham and Mary (Johnson) Mills. She received a pre-med degree from Fisk University and worked at Sears as a human resource specialist before retiring and working at the IRS for six more years.

She married Nathaniel Blackmun on Aug. 5, 1978, and they had three children, Natonya (John), Courtney and Nathaniel “J.R.”

Joyce was an active member of Shorter Chapel AME Church her entire life. She was president of the choir and second vice president of the Missionary Society. She was also an active member of the community, with memberships in various organizations.

Joyce was also a fashionista who loved to shop and decorate. She had a heart of gold and the ability to make you feel like you were part of the family as soon as you met her.

Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Latham Sr. She is survived by her mother, Mary; husband, Nathaniel; three children Natonya, Courtney and Nathaniel “J.R.”; brother, Latham Jr.; two granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation with the family will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Waters Funeral Home at 1408 Columbia Ave. in Franklin from noon to 5 p.m. The funeral will be held graveside at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens at 2391 Nashville Highway in Columbia on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m.