NASHVILLE – This week, Congressman Jamaal Bowman (NY-16) endorsed Odessa Kelly for Congress in Tennessee’s 7th congressional district. The endorsement comes on the heels of Kelly’s most recent rally, which featured a dozen local prominent Black leaders coalescing as a means to fight back against what they see as a blatant attempt to silence Black voters through redistricting.

“As a non-profit leader, civil servant, union member, and community organizer, Odessa Kelly understands the struggles that everyday Americans are facing,” said Rep. Bowman. “I’m confident she will continue fighting for working families in Congress, including the right to choose when and how to start a family. We need more leaders like Odessa in Washington — working for the people, not for corporations.”

“Congressman Jamaal Bowman leads with our shared progressive values,” said Odessa Kelly. “He is a crucial voice for working families in Congress, tirelessly fighting for good schools, affordable health care, and protecting our fundamental rights. I am inspired by Rep. Bowman’s integrity, tenacity, and his commitment to his community. I am proud to have his support and I look forward to joining him on Capitol Hill.”

Rep. Jamaal Bowman joins a growing coalition backing Kelly, including Communications Workers of America (CWA), SEIU Local 205, Tenneseee AFL-CIO Labor Council, Elect Black Women, Justice Democrats, Brand New Congress, Indivisible, NOW PAC, The Collective, and Working Families Party. Kelly is also backed by a multitude of local elected officials and community leaders, including six Nashville Metro Council members.