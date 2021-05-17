Odessa Kelly Kicks off Week of events to Highlight Ways the Green New Deal will Benefit Music City

NASHVILLE — Odessa Kelly, candidate for the Democratic nomination for the 5th Congressional District, is holding a week of events to highlight the ways the Green New Deal will benefit Music City.

“The Green New Deal is a vision where we create good-paying union jobs to build a new America powered by clean energy,” Kelly said. “I’m so excited for what this means, not only for the Earth, but for reversing decades of neglect and centuries of inequity. It’s a bold proposal and this campaign is about making sure everyone in Nashville is included and heard as we move forward.”

Monday, May 17

The Green New Deal for Public Housing

Where/when: Napier Community Center, 11 a.m.

Media avail: open

The Green New Deal for Public Housing Act invests up to $172 billion over 10 years in sustainable retrofits, dramatically improving living conditions for nearly 2 million people living in over 950,000 public housing homes nationwide. Kelly will meet with residents and staff at J.C. Napier Homes to assess the needs.

Tuesday, May 18

Mitigating Extreme Weather

Where/when: Homes in North Nashville, Donelson; 12:30 and 3 p.m.

Media avail: by request

Extreme weather events are becoming more common in Nashville, and climate change is the reason. Kelly will meet with residents in North Nashville and Donelson affected by tornados and flooding.

Thursday, May 20

Investing in Nashville

Where/when: Energy Electives, 623 41st Ave. N, 3 p.m.

Media avail: streaming at facebook.com/odessakellytn , open

Odessa Kelly will host a conversation with Jason Carney, CEO of Energy Electives, a Black-owned and Nashville-based solar energy company. Weather permitting, we will tour an installation site in North Nashville.