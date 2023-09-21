Simone Biles, the widely acclaimed American gymnast and Olympic champion, is back with her 3rd groundbreaking partnership with Athleta G!rl, a prominent athletic apparel brand. Titled ‘Because I Can’ this collaboration marks Bile’s return to the gym as girls nationwide return to the classroom.

As one of the most influential athletes in the world, the history making gymnast’s decision to join forces with Athleta not only showcases her commitment to championing her values but also highlighted the company’s dedication to supporting female athletes. This partnership manifested as a natural fit, as Athleta has long been recognized for their inclusive approach and commitment to empowering women in sports. Biles’ choice to align with the brand further solidified her position as a role model for aspiring athletes, proving that athlete endorsement deals can be rooted in more than just financial gain.

Co-created with Athleta’s design team, every style was quite literally impacted by the star gymnast’s voice as the pieces feature her famous anthem, “Because I Can.” With that line at its core, the collection aims to fuel girls’ confidence to define their own achievements and dreams beyond what they can see. It was designed specifically to make girls feel empowered with the confidence to accomplish whatever they set their minds, hearts, and bodies to, all school year long.