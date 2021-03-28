One Ocean Resort and Spa offers total rest of mind, body and spirit

October 2014

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Perhaps the most definitive spa experience is one located along the ocean with quality service and exquisite surroundings. This is what One Ocean Resort and Spa offers guests – the totality of relaxation facing the Atlantic. From modern and luxurious hotel rooms to the guest beach, the resort aims to treat each visitor like royalty.

As the only full-service oceanfront spa in Northeast Florida, The Spa at One Ocean Resort, a four diamond AAA property, touts more than 40 marine-inspired rituals comprised of specialty treatments, while creating unique massage styles, body wraps, peels, facials and more. The eight treatment rooms, named after the lifespan of a sea turtle, include vichy room, pampering salon and private oceanfront VIP suites with in-room Swedish steam showers.

Now offering cosmecuetical peels that provide the latest formulations with dramatic results that are gentle yet powerful applications, The Spa peels do not require the “down time” associated with most chemical peels making the treatments a perfect service.

Managed by The Gallery, a collection of luxury resorts by Remington Hotels, the 193-room One Ocean Resort, a four diamond AAA property, is only 25 miles from Jacksonville International Airport and nestled directly across from the picturesque Beaches Town Center, luring guests in with its cobblestone streets featuring an eclectic mix of shops, restaurants, art galleries, ice-cream parlors and nightlife options. Atlantic Beach meets Neptune Beach along Atlantic Boulevard, which is filled with small town charm and unique history.

There is a place for young guests. The Sea Turtle Kids Club is a marine biology-based children’s program created for kids while offering personalized attention to each of the resort’s youthful visitors. Kids club features planned indoor and outdoor activities, water sports, sandcastle sculpture, bedtime stories, art classes, beach themed crafts, and photography lessons.

Azurea

Since its young inception, Azurea, the signature restaurant of One Ocean Resort has established its own food and wine personality, creating a culture of passion and seeking perfection. Located on the beach, Azurea remains true to its local surroundings, providing an elegant, artfully inspired atmosphere, where a view of the ocean is accessible from any seat in the house. As a Wine Spectator award of excellence restaurant, Azurea is one of three AAA four-diamond awarded restaurants in all of northeast Florida.

Under the direction of highly acclaimed Executive Chef Ted Peters, the restaurant has quickly become a “must experience” destination for discerning diners. Azurea showcases the area’s cuisine movement with an eclectic tribute to the flavors of Europe, the Caribbean and the Americas. The menu changes with each season, representing the latest trends and the finest ingredients.

Unique to Azurea, the “Adventurous Palate,” is a culinary journey customized to each guest’s preferences and is prepared by a team of chefs. The “Adventurous Palate” experience includes perfectly paired wine selections for each course.

For a more private fine dining experience, guests enjoy in-room dining, which provides the same style of food, menu and service as Azurea. Open 24-hours, in-room dining is served with an amazing presentation not typical of most room service experiences.

For the perfect ocean spa experience, whether a girlfriend getaway or a couple’s retreat, One Ocean is the ideal location for rest and relaxation. Families will find plenty to enjoy together as well.

Visit www.oneoceanresort.com for more information.