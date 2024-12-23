Opportunity Nashville: Advancing Educational Equity and Political Leadership in 2024 and Beyond

Nashville, TN – Over the past year, Opportunity Nashville has made significant progress in championing educational equity, engaging communities, and fostering leadership in public education. Through initiatives such as Education Leaders Academy and strategic partnerships, the organization is shaping a brighter future for Nashville’s students. As they look to the future, Opportunity Nashville is doubling down on their mission, with plans to amplify their impact locally, statewide, and nationally in the ever-evolving landscape of public education.

Reflecting on Their Impact

In 2024, Opportunity Nashville launched Education Leaders Academy, a six-month hybrid program designed to equip Nashville residents with the knowledge and tools to take on active leadership roles in public education. Whether by running for school board or advocating for educational policy changes, this program has become a cornerstone of the organization’s efforts to drive systemic change.

The 2024 cohort includes Ian Dinkins, Raul Ramirez Perez, Ca’Layci Coffey, Terriana Holt, Sherri Darden, Seanne Wilson, TK Fayne, and Sherrill Stratford. These leaders, each bringing unique experiences and perspectives, are preparing to champion policies that prioritize equity and inclusivity in Nashville’s schools.

“As Chair of the Opportunity Nashville board, I want to ensure that our organization is implementing effective strategies to achieve educational equity for all of Nashville’s public-school students,” said Lonnell Matthews, Davidson County Juvenile Court Clerk and Opportunity Nashville Board Chair. “We’re building capacity, leveraging partnerships, and empowering leaders to meet measurable benchmarks.”

Through a successful collaboration with the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC), Opportunity Nashville has also prioritized increasing voter registration and engagement among immigrant and refugee communities, ensuring diverse perspectives are reflected in educational policy decisions.

Planning for the Future: Growing Leadership and Community Engagement

Looking ahead, Opportunity Nashville is expanding its efforts to cultivate leadership and connect communities to the education system. Their future initiatives include:

Hosting listening sessions to bridge the gap between community members and elected officials, ensuring policy aligns with community needs.

Continuing candidate recruitment efforts to build a pipeline of leaders prepared to advocate for equitable education policies.

to build a pipeline of leaders prepared to advocate for equitable education policies. Conducting community engagement surveys to better understand the evolving needs of Nashville families and students.

Education Leaders Academy will remain central to these plans, supporting participants in growing political leadership in education and equipping them to navigate the complexities of public policy at all levels.

“We are building a pipeline of leaders who are prepared to champion change,” Matthews emphasized. “We are investing in Nashville’s future by empowering individuals who will stand up for all students, regardless of their background or neighborhood.”

A Mission for Broader Impact

While Opportunity Nashville’s work is rooted in local issues, they recognize its potential to influence state and national conversations about public education. By dismantling systemic barriers and creating equitable access to resources, the organization is fostering a model that others can emulate.

“Offering Education Leaders Academy as a leadership training opportunity for potential school board candidates is crucial for advancing our mission,” Matthews explained. “We are empowering a new generation of leaders who understand complex educational issues and are prepared to champion equitable policies that reflect the needs of Nashville’s diverse communities.”



As the national political climate intensifies, Opportunity Nashville’s work becomes increasingly urgent. Ensuring that public education remains accessible, equitable, and inclusive is not just a local challenge—it’s a national imperative.

