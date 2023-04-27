NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Department of Treasury’s Criminal Injuries Compensation Program has paid more than $350 million to victims of violent crime in Tennessee over the past 40 years since the program’s inception in 1982. During that time, the Criminal Injuries Compensation Program has served tens of thousands of innocent victims who had no other means of helping to defray the costs of eligible expenses.

The Tennessee Treasury is joining organizations across the country, April 23 – 29, in recognizing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week to raise awareness of victims’ rights, inspire the community, and address unmet needs.

In observation of the week, State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. wants to increase awareness of the Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund, which could cover expenses caused by personal injury due to a violent crime, such as medical bills, lost wages, loss of support to financial dependents, mental health counseling, and more.

“The Criminal Injuries Compensation Program provides funds to help victims when no other means are available,” Treasurer Lillard said. “Treasury is proud of its role in providing more than $350 million to victims over the past four decades.”

Money in the fund can even help with expenses incurred while cleaning the scene of the crime if it occurred in a victim’s home. If the crime results in the death of the victim, the fund can assist remaining dependents with some financial support and can help cover funeral expenses. The Fund does not cover certain ineligible expenses, such as rent or utility bills, costs from identity theft or fraud, personal property, or expenses that will be paid by any public or private source, including insurance or donations. The money in the fund comes from fines, penalties, and fees paid by criminals to state and federal courts.

The theme for the 2023 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change,” spotlights victim service organizations’ best practices to reach all victims and help them forge new healing pathways. National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is a time to honor both the individual victims in our community and the groups engaged in building networks of understanding and support.

Learn more about the Criminal Injuries Compensation Program at treasury.tn.gov/injury. Follow the Tennessee Treasury on Facebook and Twitter to get involved in the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week conversation.