Pamela Smith Brings Her Rape Case to DC July 23-25

bringing her WASHINGTON, DC—Pamela Smith isbringing her case for justice to the Nation’s capital. “I was raped, assaulted and abused,” she explains. “I had a past, I was guilty as charged,” she said. “It didn’t say go to prison and be raped. It didn’t say I had to be violated with a glass salt shaker.”

Ms. Smith was incarcerated for the abuse of credit cards and checks. For good behavior, she was approved to participate in a work release program at a low security facility. She was stationed to be a housekeeper at a Drivers’ License office for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety in Tulsa. Her supervisor on the job site was Donald Reed Cochran, Sr., a state drivers’ license examiner. Almost immediately upon her employment, she said, her nightmare began.

According to court filings , Ms. Smith alleges that Mr. Cochran repeatedly raped and sexually tortured her on the job site. And, she says, he silenced her with threats of reporting her, which would have sent her out of the work program and into a higher security correctional facility with lost privileges. Mr. Cochran denies these charges saying he never had sex with Ms. Smith.

For over two decades Ms. Smith has tried to have her case litigated. Her case is getting increasing attention; especially in the Black media . She alleges that the opposition has used all manners of lies, deception and misconduct to thwart her efforts. Several state agencies were accused of conspiracy to obstruct justice – the Department of Corrections, Department of Public Safety, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office amongst them, all denying the charges. But, Ms. Smith alleges incidents of evidence destroyed, files tampered with, witness intimidation, and falsified legal notices – all used against her, she says.

Pamela Smith brings her case for justice to DC the weekend of July 23-25.

What: Justice for Pamela Smith

Who: Pamela Smith

When: Press Conference Friday July 23, 2021 2:00 pm Outdoors 3rd and Jefferson Pl. SW

Saturday July 24, 2021 2:00 pm Book Signing Black Lives Matter Plaza and L Street NW

Sunday July 25, 2021 11:00 am Union Temple Baptist Church 1225 W Street SE

NOI SPRMinistry

P.O. BOX 73878

W DC 20056

202-359-3517