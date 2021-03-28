Paradise in Destin: Henderson Park Inn

March 2021

Henderson Park Inn, a bed and breakfast hotel in Destin, Florida, pampers its guests with warm hospitality and beachside luxury along the Gulf of Mexico. Within a seven hour drive from Nashville, you will feel as though you have entered paradise.

Situated at the end of Scenic Highway 98, away from the “discovered” and saturated spots, this adults-only bed and breakfast hotel is truly a private haven along the Emerald Coast. The private beach neighbors the undeveloped beach of Henderson Beach State Park, speaking to the souls of coastal lovers who want a private getaway.

Each room is traditionally designed, with plush comfort and the most convenient oceanside access. Guests are provided private beach chairs with umbrellas just a few strides away. Happy hour is on the deck each afternoon with complimentary drinks and simply stunning gulf views. Additionally, made to order breakfast is provided at the Beach Walk Cafe each morning, including hearty choices as Chef Emeril Lagasse’s shrimp and grits or decadent waffles to amazing steel cut oatmeal and fruit. Lunch is also included. Choose from a wide variety of attractive lunch options.

Across from the Inn is the The Henderson Hotel, part of the Salamander Hotels and Resorts. The hotel offers fabulous dining options including The Primrose or the more casual Horizons. Enjoy a fresh catch sandwich or tacos in this comfortable and open setting. The Rooftop Bar is another great spot to catch the sunset while enjoying your beverage of choice.

Discover beachside luxury at its best within the Henderson Park Inn. Click for more information.