Pastor Jones to Speak at ABC’s Virtual Graduation

NASHVILLE, TN — The featured speaker at the American Baptist College virtual graduation will be the Rev. Dr. Clifford A. Jones, Sr., Senior Pastor at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Charlotte, North Carolina. The virtual graduation will be June 11, at 2 p.m. on Zoom.

Dr. Jones holds multiple degrees and has written several books. He has organized and led numerous medical and religious mission teams of preachers, doctors, nurses, technicians and teachers to provide needed healthcare, medical supplies and educational training in Jamaica, Africa, and Guyana, South America for children and families struggling in poverty.

President Harris said, “Under these unprecedented times with COVID-19, it is important to honor these graduates in special ways because of the unique pandemic taking place. Furthermore, with the horrific recent weekend of social outrage stemmed from the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Ahmaud Abery in Georgia, our students must leave the Holy Hill knowing they are agents of social change.”

Graduates will receive their caps and gowns for the ceremony in order to be completely outfitted in their academic regalia. Their diplomas will be mailed to them after the virtual ceremony on June 11.

“Our students deserve this special recognition, so they can go out into the world with a sense of social justice, equity, advocacy, and leadership. Like graduates before them, they will change the world,” said Attorney Phyllis Hildreth, Vice President for Institutional Strategy and Academics.

Students are excited that they will not have to wait until 2021 to participate in a graduation ceremony and appreciate the activities designed by ABC. “I am grateful for this opportunity to participate in graduation and that ABC is doing everything to honor our academic success,” said Thomas Arkansas, a graduating senior.

In addition to the virtual graduation, ABC has planned three other events.

• Special Presidential Presentation at out-of-town Graduates’ Home Churches — June-August

• Fall 2020 Convocation Recognition — Fall 2020

• Special Recognition — May 2021 Graduation

For more information, contact Ciara Smith, Registrar at (615) 687-6896 or via email at [email protected]