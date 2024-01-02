MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Paul Young was sworn in to office Monday morning, along with 13 members of City Council.

An inauguration ceremony was held inside Downtown’s Renasant Convention Center on New Year’s Day.

In between musical celebrations, Young gave an impassioned speech about where the Bluff City is and where he pledged that it is headed.

He brought up the city’s pressing problem of widespread crime, repeatedly saying that the answers are not to come from one person, himself, but the collective leaders.

He referenced the Memphis City Council on stage after their swearing in ceremony.

He said “the time is now” for all the leaders to get on the same page and “step into a new chapter.”