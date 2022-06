“There’s No shortcut to being the best,”—Coach Willie Burkes

Coach Willie Burkes, Director of Golf at Atlanta’s HBCU Morehouse College, talks straightforwardly about his life and professional career in this Bridgestone Golf series, People of Golf. Coach Willie discloses his interactions with Tiger Woods and the iconic golfer’s influence on his own golf career along with details of growing up as a young child, and having to help provide for his family. PLAY VIDEO