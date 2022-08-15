Joseph Love (@joseph.love.31) wanted to be an artist growing up but after serving in the Air Force and raising a family it took him three decades to finally dedicate himself to his passion. In 2011, the dream began and just 16 months back in the art world he had his debut solo art show opening at The University Club of Nashville, located on the Vanderbilt University campus. The show titled “Das Rennen” featured his oil paintings of Formula 1 race cars and drivers from past to present, vintage Mercedes Benz cars and other classic automobiles. Since then, his artwork has been exhibited at numerous prestigious venues and gallery’s including Vanderbilt, TSU and Metro Public Schools.