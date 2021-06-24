Police Warning Over Covid-19 Compliance In Australian State

SYDNEY — New South Wales police have warned those caught breaking public health order rules will be fined, with increased police patrols during the school holidays. The New South Wales Police Force is the primary law enforcement agency of the state of New South Wales, Australia.

Eleven new Covid-19 cases were reported on June 24 linked to the Bondi cluster, including a New South Wales government minister.

People living or working in the City of Sydney, Waverley, Randwick, Canada Bay, Inner West, Bayside, and Woollahra, cannot move outside the Sydney metropolitan area unless it’s essential.

People living or working in the City of Sydney, Waverley, Randwick, Canada Bay, Inner West, Bayside, and Woollahra, cannot move outside the Sydney metropolitan area unless it's essential.

Restrictions are also in place in the Greater Sydney, Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Shellharbour regions.

They include the number of visitors to a household being limited to five guests including children at one time, and compulsory mask-wearing in all indoor settings including workplaces.

The restrictions were introduced yesterday at 4 PM and will last for a week.

New South Wales Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys told the media that already around 150 cautions had been given to people for not wearing masks on public transport and other places where they should.

Deputy Commissioner Worboys said the police are now moving into a “compliance and enforcement” phase.

“If people choose to go outside the order and drive to a location, whether that is down the snow or up the coast, down the south coast, out west, traffic and highway patrol are well aware of the order and what it says to people and what it commands them to do, and police will be out there enforcing that part of the activity,” the deputy commissioner said.

School holidays for public schools are due to begin on Friday, with holiday plans in tatters for many Sydney parents.

Worboys said police will also be operating on public transport and in and around cafes, pubs and clubs, “making sure people comply.”

The highly contagious delta variant is the fastest and fittest coronavirus strain that will “pick off” the most vulnerable people, the World Health Organization said. “Delta has the potential “to be more lethal because it’s more efficient in the way it transmits between humans,” Mike Ryan from World Health Organization said.

