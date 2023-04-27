WASHINGTON, DC — President Biden has announced his intent to appoint Marisa J. Richmond to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans.

Marisa J. Richmond teaches history and women’s and gender studies at Middle Tennessee State University. She previously taught at Tennessee State University, Vanderbilt University, and Nashville State Community College.

She is the current president of the Tennessee Federation of Democratic Women, and a co-chair of the Transgender Advisory Committee of the Democratic National Committee. Locally, she is a member of the Metro Historical Commission, having previously served as a member, and past chair, of the Metro Human Relations Commission. She also served on the Mayor’s Council on the Status of Women and the Davidson County General Sessions Court Judicial Equity Collective. Previously, she served many years as the president and lobbyist for the Tennessee Transgender Political Coalition.

Richmond is a prolific author and speaker on transgender rights, and has served on many boards at the local, state, and national levels. She has been recognized for her work with many awards.

Richmond has three degrees, all in U.S. History. Her Bachelor of Arts is from Harvard University, Master of Arts from the University of California, Berkeley, and Ph.D. from George Washington University.