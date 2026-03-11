Princess Polly store to open in Nashville

A new Princess Polly store is scheduled to open in the Mall at Green Hills.

A.K.A. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) has announced it has fully executed leases for eight new Princess Polly stores across the U.S. and expects to announce additional locations throughout the year.

New locations set to open in the second half of 2026 include Houston, Texas; Frisco, Texas; Orlando, Florida; and Edina, Minnesota, with locations in Jacksonville, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Boca Raton, Florida; and Charlotte, North Carolina opening in early 2027.

Princess Polly has strategically grown its U.S. retail footprint in recent years, and this next wave of openings will introduce the brand to Minnesota and Texas for the first time. The retailer also debuted its first Australian retail location at Bondi Beach last year, with additional expansion in Australia planned for this year.

“Since opening our first store in Los Angeles, the response to Princess Polly’s retail expansion has exceeded expectations,” said Eirin Bryett, co-CEO of Princess Polly. “Our community continues to shape where we go next, and the enthusiasm has been incredible. Bringing Princess Polly into physical retail allows us to connect with our customers in real life and deliver the on-trend fashion they love through an immersive, in-store experience. As we expand into new U.S. markets and accelerate our global growth, we remain focused on staying deeply connected to our customer. It’s an exciting chapter for the brand, and we’re just getting started.”

Princess Polly stores are expected to debut throughout 2026 and 2027 at The Galleria in Houston; Orlando’s Mall at Millenia; Edina’s Southdale Center; Frisco’s Stonebriar Centre; Jacksonville’s St. Johns Town Center; Nashville’s Mall at Green Hills; Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall; and Town Center Boca Raton. Each grand opening will be celebrated with events for customers featuring prizes, giveaways and special offers.

To shop Princess Polly products online and to view the current store locations, visit us.princesspolly.com.

Princess Polly is a leading fashion brand delivering the latest trends, exclusive designs and lower environmental impact looks to trendsetters globally. As industry pioneers in the digital space, Princess Polly is constantly evolving and is now expanding its presence further into physical retail. Princess Polly brings its unmatched fashion and shopping experience to brick-and-mortar stores, enhancing accessibility and connection with its loyal customers. Follow @princesspolly on Instagram and TikTok.