Public Unleashes Outrage over Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

People in Louisville and across the country are unleashing their anger after a Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted one officer for allegedly endangering the neighbors of Breonna Taylor during the police shooting that killed her.

Officer Brett Hankison, who has been fired, was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly endangering Taylor’s neighbors when he fired into the apartment complex.

MORE: Hankison indicted on wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor police shooting case

The neighboring apartment had three people inside, thus the three charges against Hankinson, said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The other officers involved in Taylor’s death were not charged.

