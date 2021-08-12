PwC To Invest $215.5 Million In India, Create 10,000 More Jobs

NEW DELHI — Multinational professional services firm PwC India on Aug. 11 unveiled a new approach in how the firm sees new opportunities to serve clients in the country as they work to build trust and deliver sustained business outcomes to their stakeholders.

As part of the India commitments, PwC in the next five years will seek to invest up to INR 1,600 crore ($215.5 million) and create over 10,000 additional jobs — a large proportion of these will come in the areas of digital, cloud, cyber, analytics, and emerging technologies.

“The New Equation is based on an analysis of trends and thousands of conversations with clients and stakeholders,” PwC said.

“The refreshed strategy speaks to the two most fundamental needs clients and organizations are grappling with today.”

The firm said that first is the urgency to respond to success and change in the face of the significant shifts shaping the world: technological disruption, the risks of climate change, fractured geopolitics, social tension, and the continuing effects of Covid-19.

“Second is the need to build trust at a time when it is both more fragile and more complicated to earn,” PwC said.

“The two are interdependent, and PwC India, with its continued investments in its people and capabilities, is uniquely positioned to deliver trust and sustained outcomes to its clients.”

“Our new strategy, The New Equation, brings together the best of people, capabilities, and technology to enable our clients to build trust with their stakeholders and deliver sustained outcomes. Explore our aspirations and the choices we are making,” PwC India said in a tweet.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman PwC India, said India has strong economic fundamentals, a huge advantage in the form of its demographic dividend, and an ecosystem to boost innovation.

“Our new strategy will enable us and our clients to further the country’s economic development, harness the potential of the domestic market and create more opportunities for society at large,” said Krishan in a statement.

Krishan said the fractured and disrupted world calls for fresh thinking, a new approach, and revisited priorities.

“With our new strategy, we will relentlessly focus on helping our clients, people and all stakeholders create the virtuous circle between earning trust and delivering sustained outcomes necessary to succeed in this changing world,” Krishan said.

“We will increase our campus hiring five times in the next five years,” said Padmaja Alaganandan, Chief People Officer, PwC India.

“We will spend a minimum of one percent of our revenues in up-skilling our people. We expect to add 2000 jobs every year in the next five years.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Amrita Das and Praveen Pramod Tewari