BORN AGAIN CHURCH & FASHIONED IN HIS IMAGE PRESENTA WOMAN’S HEART: THE AWAKENING

NASHVILLE, TN (October 30, 2019) – Fashioned In His Image, the women’s ministry of Born Again Church, will host A Woman’s Heart: The Awakening on Wednesday, November 6 through Sunday, November 10. The week will include a creative worship experience with music, dance, dramatic presentations, and conversations on matters of the heart.

Kiwanis Hockett, Associate Pastor of Born Again Church, explained, “When God created woman, He formed a heart that was uniquely designed to play a different rhythm. In this heart of amazing splendor, He created a maze with four chambers. At The Awakening, women will discover their divine rhythm by understanding four key areas: who they are, how to connect with other women sister-to-sister, living in freedom, and the importance of self-care.”

The Awakening begins Wednesday, November 6 at 7 p.m. Day sessions are Thursday, November 7, and Friday, November 8 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with evening sessions at 7 p.m. Day sessions on Saturday, November 9 are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include connecting your spirit, soul and body, wellness and beauty and conservations on self-care. The Matthew Walker Health Center Mobile Screening Unit will be onsite to provide registrants with free screenings. All are welcome to attend 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship at Born Again Church.

Registration is $50 for women ages 18+, there is no cost for women under 18. Men are welcome to attend evening sessions. For registration and information, visit www.FIHI.net or search “Fashioned In His Image Women’s Gathering” on www.Eventbrite.com.

Fashioned In His Image (FIHI) was founded in 1982 as the women’s ministry of Born Again Church. In 2000, FIHI became an independent, non-profit organization to provide support and resources for women, teenage girls, and their families to lead healthy and productive lives. The organization also offers mentoring, coaching, life skills classes, and activities.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fashioned-in-his-image-international-womens-gathering-tickets-69342979719?aff=ebdssbeac