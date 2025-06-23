Religion: A Word from Rev. Dr. Sondrea Tolbert

A Declaration of Resilience

“As for me, I will always have hope; I will praise you more and more.” Psalm 71:14 (NIV)

In a world that feels heavy with uncertainty, we join the psalmist in making this bold declaration: I will always have hope; I will praise you more and more.

Practice Hope … Offer Praise.

We choose hope—not as an escape from reality, but as an act of sacred resistance.

In the face of wars on distant shores, we practice hope and offer praise.

In the face of protests rising in our city streets, we practice hope and offer praise.

In the face of ICE raids that disturb the peace of our backyards, we practice hope and offer praise.

In the face of senseless shootings that grieve our communities, we practice hope and offer praise.

In the face of personal affliction, when burdens feel too great to bear, we practice hope and offer praise.

Let us be reminded of Paul’s encouragement: “Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.” (Romans 12:12)

Last week, the Tennessee Western Kentucky Conference gathered at Scarritt Bennett Center for Mission U under the theme Practicing Hope Together. What a blessing it was to witness hearts knit together in compassion and faith.

A special thanks to Holly Neal for the thoughtful gift of a knit finger labyrinth—a gentle reminder to take our burdens in with Jesus and leave them there. (And I promise, one day I will truly learn the difference between knit and crochet!)

So today, let us practice hope. Let us praise God more and more. And let us walk together in resilience, knowing that God is our refuge and strength.

Peace and Blessings,