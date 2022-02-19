NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Remington College is dropping a new beat. The nonprofit institution today announced the hiring of a new chair for its Beat Production and Recording Arts Technology Program: Matthew R. Zotti.

Zotti has seven years of experience in the music industry as a music producer. As the musician Zotti, he has amassed more than four million plays across streaming platforms and has performed around the country, worked with several artists and had his work featured on television.

“At Remington College, we always aim to expose our students to hands-on training under industry experts,” said Jesse Klenk, Director of Campus Administration at Remington College Nashville Campus. “Matthew Zotti has proven himself an expert across several areas of the field, and we’re honored to welcome him as the new chair of this program.”

Zotti is a Nashville native who earned his bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in recording industry management from Middle Tennessee State University. His career started as a love of hip hop and electronic music, but it eventually turned into a full-time job.

Now, he has built a business and driven engagement online, resulting in more than 2 million plays on SoundCloud and more than 1 million plays on Spotify. He has performed in venues around the country and has worked with artists such as Kehlani, Verzache, Dolo Tonight and Joey Gatto. He also created an original composition that was featured on Season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance.

Remington College’s Beat Production and Recording Arts Technology Program launched in 2019. The program aims to prepare students for an entry-level career in the music industry.1

Students are exposed to a wide range of topics, including beat production, music marketing, songwriting, vocal production and mixing techniques.

The program is offered in a hybrid format, with some courses taking place online and some in-person sessions at Remington College Nashville Campus. The program can be completed in as few as eight months and students receive a Diploma in Beat Production and Recording Arts Technology.2

For more information about Remington College, visit www.remingtoncollege.edu.

