Rep. Jim Cooper Statement on Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

NASHVILLE – Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05) released the following statement on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that just passed the Senate:

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a historic investment in our declining infrastructure systems. I applaud President Biden for negotiating this bipartisan bill through a difficult Senate,” Rep. Jim Cooper said. “Now I’m eager for the Senate to send the House the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. This package addresses urgent needs, such as health care, child care, housing, climate change, immigration and more. These investments are overdue, and we cannot miss this moment to build a better future for everyone.”