NASHVILLE, TN — Effective January 1, 2022, MTR Family Law, PLLC, (MTR) will merge into and establish the new Family Law Practice Group of Gullett, Sanford, Robinson & Martin, PLLC (GSRM.) During the past several years, the firms have had a strong working relationship, referring countless clients and matters to each other.

“We feel privileged to combine two long-standing, Nashville-based law firms who share similar values, commitment to client service, and investment in the Nashville community. Our combined resources and experience will benefit our clients significantly. MTR Family Law has an excellent reputation. It is a win for all,” said Phillip P. Welty, Managing Member, GSRM Law.

“We have known and worked with each other for many years. The opportunity to join our firms together makes perfect sense, and we are excited for the future. Joining GSRM, which has been serving the legal community for 80 years, is an honor for my firm and for me. Having practiced family law for 40 years, I am pleased to be able to expand the legal resources we can now offer our clients,” stated Marlene Eskind Moses, Managing Member MTR Family Law.

Moses added, “When my daughter, Marissa Moses Russ, began her law practice, she chose GSRM. She was an associate there until she joined my firm over 14 years ago. She chose GSRM because of its outstanding service to its clients, the bar, and our community at large.”

The GSRM/MTR merger allows the firms to provide an expanded range of legal services and resources to clients combining their 33 experienced attorneys. These services now include Family Law, along with Probate and Estate Planning, Real Estate and Banking, Insolvency, Employment, Corporate, Litigation and Mediation, among others.

The firms will operate out of their two current locations: GSRM Law Downtown at The Pinnacle at Symphony Place, and GSRM Law West at 23rd Avenue North.

Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin PLLC (GSRM) has been providing legal advice and representation to a diverse client base since its founding in 1942. GSRM has a long-standing dedication to achieving professional excellence, being responsive to client needs, and providing tailored solutions for its clients. Members of the firm routinely engage in matters involving litigation, business and commercial transactions, issues involving employers and employees, insolvency proceedings, wills and estates, real property transactions, and government relations, among other matters. Industry representation includes agribusiness, alcohol beverage regulation, construction, government, healthcare, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, railroads, retail, securities, technology, and transportation. Visit www.gsrm.com for more information.

MTR Family Law represents and advises clients throughout Middle Tennessee in the area of family law, premarital agreements, postnuptial agreements, domestic partnership agreements, marital dissolution agreements, divorce, child custody and support, spousal support (alimony), property and debt division, juvenile court matters and, parentage. Lawyers in the firm are skilled litigators, negotiators, mediators and collaborative law practitioners. Visit www.mtrfamilylaw.com for more information.