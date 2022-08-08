Nashville, Tenn. –Robert Carr, Jr. Ed.D who has led a 20 year career in education, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs. He will begin at the university on August 25.

Dr. Carr will have oversight of all academic departments, coordinate curricular initiatives, grant degrees, work with faculty on assignments and research programs, develop online courses, join accreditation committees for other schools and serve as an adviser to the University president.

“I am honored to join historic Fisk University at a time of momentous growth, excitement, and attention to excellence. I plan to partner with President Newkirk, the Board of Trustees, faculty, and staff, to deliver a vision of academic excellence for our students. During the interview process, there was a sense of pride that emanated from all the stakeholders in which I had the pleasure of meeting. Fisk University is truly a remarkable place, and I am proud to be part of the team,” said Carr.

Dr. Carr comes from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff where he has served since 2017 as the chief academic officer.

While there he oversaw 169 employees, a student body of 2,650 and managed the academic affairs budget. He worked in close collaboration not only with the executive cabinet but also with a wide range of internal and external constituencies to provide overall leadership and direction for the division.

Prior to his arrival in Arkansas, he was Dean School of Education and Psychology (SOEP) as well as the Executive Director of the Alcorn State University Vicksburg Expansion Center. While there he oversaw the SOEP budget, was an instructional leader and performed a routine evaluation of SOEP faculty.

Previously, Dr. Carr served as Dean of the School of Education and Behavioral Sciences at Langston University in Oklahoma, where he nearly doubled the number of Education and Behavioral Science students and launched the state’s first fully online master’s degree in Educational Leadership.

Jackson State University hired Dr. Carr in 2007 to direct, coordinate, monitor, and assess the early field experiences and student teaching experiences. He coordinated student teacher placements and orientation for student teachers and collaborating teachers.

His role in education has positioned him to take on a number of initiatives, one of which being Early Morning Reader-Response, an examination of how book clubs and the use of technology in the classroom affect children’s literacy development. Elementary school kids were read to and engaged in talks about multicultural children’s literature.

Dr. Carr, who has held membership in a number of organizations, presided over the Professional Education Council at Jackson State University from July 2007 to December 2008.

Carr has also served on the Dean’s Council, Graduate Council, and SACSCOC, among other university councils. He has participated in numerous faculty and administrative committees, including those for the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and the National Association for Multicultural Educators (ASCD).

Carr obtained his B.A. in Psychology from Tougaloo College.

He holds two M.S. degrees; one in Educational Leadership from Walden University and the other in curriculum and supervision from Oklahoma State University.

Carr graduated from Oklahoma State University with an Ed.D. in Curriculum and Instruction/Secondary Education in 2002.