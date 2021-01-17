Runaway Ostrich Sprints Down Busy Karachi Street 

KARACHI, Pakistan — Imagine driving down the road, amidst two-, three- and four-wheeler vehicles, in a city of over 16 million people, and suddenly seeing an ostrich run past you.

This happened in Karachi recently, a metropolitan city of Pakistan, when car drivers and motorcyclists not only had to be mindful of other vehicles plying on the road but also an ostrich.

An ostrich managed to flee from a private zoo from Korangi, a congested area located in the eastern part of Karachi, in broad daylight.

The bird managed to escape the Al-Syed Birds & Pets private zoo and frantically ran on the roads of Korangi. The owner and employees of the pet store could be seen on motorbikes in pursuit of the bird.

The video of the great escape was made by someone on a motorbike and was shared on social media. Needless to say, it went viral.