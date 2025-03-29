Rust College Music Chair selected to judge prestigious clarinet contest

March 27, 2025 – Dr. London Silas Shaver, Chair of the Music Department at Rust College, has been invited to serve as a judge for the 7th annual Silverstein Works Global Clarinet Contest.

The competition, which begins immediately, will conclude with the announcement of winners on July 5.

Dr. Shaver’s selection as a judge for this renowned contest highlights the ongoing revitalization of Rust College’s music program. As a historically Black college and university (HBCU), Rust College has been working diligently to rebuild and strengthen its music department under Shaver’s leadership.

The Silverstein Clarinet Contest, known for its commitment to providing equal opportunities for musicians worldwide, offers a platform for clarinetists to showcase their talents without geographical or financial constraints. The contest is entirely remote and free to enter, aligning with Silverstein Works’ mission to promote musical excellence and accessibility.

Dr. Shaver’s involvement in this prestigious event not only recognizes his expertise in the field but also brings attention to the important work being done at Rust College. The music program’s rebuilding efforts at this HBCU will be featured on the Silverstein Works website, showcasing the college’s commitment to musical education and cultural preservation.