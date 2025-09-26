Group removed from TSU campus after unauthorized demonstration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee State University (TSU) issued a statement after a group was removed from its campus in Nashville Tuesday afternoon.

TSU claimed the group was unaffiliated with the university and had not received permission to demonstrate or protest on campus.

Today, a group of individuals unaffiliated with Tennessee State University appeared on campus without prior notice. In accordance with university police, any demonstration or protest requires advance approval and permitting. Campus police and staff responded promptly, and the individuals were escorted from university grounds without incident. At all times, TSU students conducted themselves in a professional and respectful manner. The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff remain our highest priority. TSU will continues to uphold university policies and ensure that campus remains a safe, welcoming, and orderly environment for all members of our community.

Video circulating on social media shows a group of people reportedly attempting to engage TSU students in a debate in the quad with speakers, signs and a table.

The Nashville chapter of the NAACP released a statement that provided more context, stating the group tried to draw students into conversations centered on immigration, which functioned as provocation rather than debate.

The NAACP stated the incident was not an isolated case but an effort to “antagonize, disrupt, and instill fear in a space created to be safe, affirming, and supportive of Black students.”

It urged all Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), to be vigilant and prepared for any attempts to disrupt “the sanctity of our campuses.”