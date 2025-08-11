Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr Appoints Amber Brown to Planning Commission

Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr appointed Amber Brown to the Planning Commission.

Brown brings a wealth of knowledge to the Planning Commission. She currently serves on the Benefits and Insurance Committee and the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA). The new appointment strategically aligns with her duties on the committees, as the same processes and regulatory standards govern them. She has over 15 years of experience in Human Resources, Process Improvement, Strategic Planning, serves on the Leadership Rutherford Alumni Committee, works as support staff at Scales and Sons Funeral Home, and is a member of the First Baptist Church.

“I believe Ms. Brown’s experience and qualifications will be an effective addition to the Planning Commission,” Carr said. “We are fortunate to have such talent in our community.”

Brown reflected on the appointment and shared the driving force that fuels her commitment to service.

“I am committed to preserving the richness and character of our community by listening, advocating, and making thoughtful, responsible decisions,” Brown said. “My appointment is unique; I will serve as the liaison between the BZA and Planning Commission bodies. My dedication to making a difference is shaped by my family and faith in God. My mother is my inspiration and a trailblazer in this community. I am honored to build on the foundation she’s laid—a legacy of community, compassion, and action. May my contributions bring lasting impact and meaningful change.”