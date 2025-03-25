Save The Date: Rev. Sharpton To Cut The Ribbon For 2025 Nan Convention In Alongside Slew Of New York City, State, And Federal Leaders, Ahead Of Discussion With Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

Event to be Immediately Followed by Fireside Chat with Maryland Executive on State of the Nation Amid Growing Attacks on Black America

NEW YORK, NY (March 24, 2025) — Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), will kick off the 2025 National Action Network Annual Convention with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, April 2nd, where he will be joined by a host of elected officials.

Immediately after the ribbon cutting, Rev. Sharpton will sit down with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore for a fireside chat on the state of the nation. Gov. Moore, an emerging leader within the Democratic Party, was previously honored at the 2024 NAN MLK Day Legislative Breakfast in Washington, D.C. He and Rev. Sharpton will explore the biggest issues before the United States — especially Black America — and how to overcome them.

**Media interested in registering to cover the NAN Annual Convention must complete the online media credentialing form.**

The ribbon cutting will begin four days of panels, plenary addresses, and events that seek to galvanize Black America in the fight to preserve diversity, equity, and inclusion amid relentless attacks from the Trump administration. Among this year’s ribbon cutting attendees are Mayor Eric Adams, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, City Comptroller Brad Lander, and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

Rev. Sharpton will bring together scores of business, civil rights, political, labor, and academic leaders to explore DEI and other pressing issues for Black America. Featured guests this year include Patti LaBelle, Attorney General for Black America Benjamin Crump, DNC Chair Ken Martin, CBC Chair Yvette Clarke, Rep. Al Green, and New York State Attorney General Letitia James. On the final day of the Convention, Saturday, April 5th, Rev. Sharpton will announce NAN’s plans to boycott a company that has pulled back on its DEI commitments. The Civil Rights leader in January announced a 90-day review of firms that have abandoned their pledges during NAN’S MLK Day Rally in Washington, coinciding with Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

WHO:

Fireside Chat (10 a.m.):

Rev. Al Sharpton, President and Founder, National Action Network

Maryland Governor Wes Moore

Ribbon Cutting Confirmations:

The Honorable Mayor Eric Adams, Mayor, New York City

The Honorable Adrienne Adams, Speaker, New York City Council

The Honorable George Alvarez, Assemblymember, New York State Assembly, (Bronx, NY-78)

The Honorable Erik Bottcher, Councilmember, New York City Council, (Manhattan, NY-3)

The Honorable Gale A. Brewer, Councilmember, New York City Council, (Manhattan, NY-6)

The Honorable Selvena N. Brooks-Powers, Councilmember, New York City Council, (Queens, NY-31)

The Honorable Brian Cunningham, Assemblymember, New York State Assembly, (Brooklyn, NY-43)

The Honorable Vanessa L. Gibson, Bronx Borough President, (Bronx, NY)

The Honorable Eric Gonzalez, District Attorney, Kings County, (Brooklyn, NY)

The Honorable Crystal Hudson, Councilmember, New York City Council, (Brooklyn, NY-35)

The Honorable Rita Joseph, Councilmember, New York City Council, (Brooklyn, NY-40)

Comptroller Brad Lander, Comptroller, New York City, NY

The Honorable Mark Levine, Manhattan Borough President, (Manhattan, NY)

The Honorable Nikki Lucas, Assemblymember, New York State Assembly, (Brooklyn, NY-60)

The Honorable Julie Menin, Councilmember, New York City Council, (Manhattan, NY-5)

Senator Kevin Parker, New York State Senator

The Honorable Keith Powers, New York City Council (Manhattan, NY-4)

The Honorable Kevin C. Riley, Councilmember, New York City Council, (Bronx, NY-12)

The Honorable Jenifer Rajkumar, Assemblymember, New York State Assembly, (Woodhaven, NY-38)

The Honorable Antonio Reynoso, Brooklyn Borough President, (Brooklyn, NY)

The Honorable Yusef Salaam, Councilmember, New York City Council, (New York, NY-9)

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Ribbon Cutting: 9 a.m.

Fireside Chat: 10 a.m.

WHERE:

Sheraton Times Square

Metropolitan West Ballroom, 2nd Floor

811 7th Avenue at West 53rd Street

New York, NY 10019

About National Action Network (NAN)

National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the entire United States. Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality or gender.

For more information go to www.nationalactionnetwork.net.