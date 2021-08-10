School Fees Pain For Kenyan Parents As Covid-19 Pandemic Bites

NAIROBI, Kenya — Dorcas Wanjiru Kiarie pushes a bag of vegetables aside and opens the door to her grocery shop in Kawangware, an informal settlement in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

Her three-year-old son cries for attention, but a sweet or biscuit will calm him.

Her bigger cause of worry, however, is her firstborn daughter Susan Kiarie, 14, joining Saint Anne’s Girls’ Secondary School, and Jayden Kiarie, 10, joining Grade Four at Kawangware Primary School.

On average, Kiarie makes about two dollars profit daily, just enough to feed her family of five.

“I struggle financially with the little money I make, but the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the situation,” she told Zenger News.

“It’s hard to pay school fees, rent, and afford a meal.”