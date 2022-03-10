WASHINGTON, DC — The Senate unanimously passed a resolution sponsored by U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), and Chris Coons (D-Del.) that condemns the recent bomb threats at HBCUs and reaffirms the government’s commitment to combatting violence against students, faculty, and staff.

“Tennessee is home to seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Senator Blackburn. “The recent bomb threats at Fisk University and other HBCUs across the nation put the safety, education, and wellbeing of students at risk. This resolution affirms our bipartisan commitment to supporting HBCUs and condemning violence on our campuses.”

“The recent bomb threats against our nation’s HBCUs are vile acts of cowardice and should be met with severe consequences,” said Sen. Scott. “With this resolution, we reaffirm our commitment to fighting hatred and violence wherever they are found, especially on our college campuses. Students should be able to focus on their friends, their social activities, and — most importantly — their education, without having to fear for their safety.”

“The disturbing pattern of bomb threats that has been disrupting our nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities—including Delaware State University—is unacceptable,” said Senator Coons. “I’m glad the Senate took a bipartisan step to condemn this upsetting trend while the FBI continues to investigate these cases as racially motivated. HBCU students deserve a quality education within a safe and vibrant campus community. I look forward to additional collaboration with Senator Scott and the Congressional HBCU Caucus to help ensure that these important institutions have the resources they need to best support students on campus.”

Cosponsoring the resolution with Senators Blackburn, Scott, and Coons were Senators Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).