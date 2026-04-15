Sen. London Lamar to host Black Maternal Health Week legislative hearing at Tennessee Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Senate Democratic Caucus Chairwoman Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis, will host a Black Maternal Health Week legislative hearing tomorrow, April 15 at the Tennessee Capitol Building. Experts, healthcare professionals and community advocates will come together to address the critical issues impacting Black maternal health in Tennessee.

Black Maternal Health Week, observed April 11–17, is a national awareness campaign centered on the experiences of Black mothers and the systemic barriers that too often put their lives and the lives of their babies at risk. Black women in the United States die from pregnancy-related causes at a rate roughly three times higher than white women — a disparity that persists regardless of income or education level.

Sen. Lamar’s hearing is open to the public. Advocates, constituents and community members are encouraged to attend and sign up in advance.

WHAT: Black Maternal Health Week legislative hearing

WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 15

WHERE: Tennessee Capitol Building

SIGN UP: Click here to register (Online or in-person)

Statement from Sen. London Lamar:

“I know what it means to be a Black woman in this country facing a maternal health crisis — and I know what it means to survive one when too many women don’t.

“Black Maternal Health Week exists because Black mothers are dying at preventable rates. The data is clear. The disparities are real. And in Tennessee, the problems are compounded by closed maternity wards, restricted access to care, and now cuts to healthcare funding that keeps safety-net hospitals open.

“Now, I’m bringing these conversations to the Tennessee Capitol. Experts, healthcare professionals and community advocates will join us for a legislative hearing to address what’s driving this crisis and what we can do about it. Every mother deserves the tools she needs to deliver a healthy baby. Every family deserves to come home whole. We will keep fighting until that is the reality for Black women in Tennessee.”