Senate Confirms Congresswoman Fudge as Housing and Urban Development Secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Senate, in a bipartisan vote, confirmed Congresswoman Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The Center for Responsible Lending (CRL) had joined a broad coalition in support of her confirmation

Center for Responsible Lending Executive Vice President Nikitra Bailey, issued the following statement:

“Secretary Fudge brings to HUD the experience needed to address the immense housing challenges brought by COVID-19 and the economic downturn – which have disproportionately hit Black and brown families. Secretary Fudge’s firm commitment to civil rights is needed for the agency to fully enforce the Fair Housing Act, including its Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing requirement. We look forward to working with Secretary Fudge to ensure everyone has access to fair, safe, and affordable housing, which is crucial for our country to truly be the land of opportunity.”