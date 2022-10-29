Nashville, Tenn.- Tennessee’s popular Democrat Senator Heidi Campbell has been endorsed by three time Grammy winner Lucinda Williams, Stella Parton, Grammy nominated artist Devon Gilfillian, and raised $1 million dollars so far for her campaign to win Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District seat.

Williams and Gilfillian performed for Campbell on Monday night at a sold out event at Nashville’s Belcourt Theatre with Parton in attendance. Campbell announced that her campaign had hit the $1 million dollar mark in donations, outraising her opponent, Trump MAGA loyalist Andy Ogles two to one. Ogles team reported they have taken out a financial loan to fund his under-achieving campaign.

A brilliantly vibrant Williams rallied the crowd all night, “We have the power! Vote Heidi Campbell for Congress! Just wait ’till I tell journalists about tonight!”

Parton took to Twitter and told her 137k followers, “What a great night! Heidi Campbell! thank you Devon Gilfillian and the phenomenal Lucinda Williams! Vote! Vote! Vote!”

At the conclusion of Williams’ set which had the entire audience on their feel singing to her cover of Neil Young’s ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ – Campbell came back on to stage to graciously present Williams with a bouquet of flowers and announced, “We’ve officially raised more than $1 million for this campaign. That’s fuel for us to spread the message: freedom for families first—not giant corporations. This is freedom to send your kids to school and not have worry if they will get shot in the face. This is freedom for your healthcare choices. Freedom for education. Freedom to love who you love”.

Recent polling shows Campbell with a lead over Ogles 51% to 48%.

The 5th Congressional seat was gerrymandered in 2022 by Republicans who aimed at destroying Nashville’s strong Democratic community.

Campbell’s powerful TV campaign ad hit the Tennessee airwaves and across digital platforms this week and will run through the final weeks heading to Election Day, November 8th. Early voting in Tennessee is now open.